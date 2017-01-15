The Israel Defense Forces opened a road to Palestinian Authority traffic only a year after a shooting attack occurred. The community of Avnei Hefetz and the Samaria Regional Council are pressing to change decision.
15:20
Reported
News BriefsTevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17
Road where attack took place opened to Palestinians
