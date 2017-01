11:37 Reported News Briefs Tevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17 Tevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17 IDF attacks Hamas post in retaliation A short while ago IDF forces attacked (by means of tank) and destroyed a Hamas post in southern Gaza. This, in retaliation for the attack on IDF forces at the southern Gaza border earlier.



► ◄ Last Briefs