11:31 Reported News Briefs Tevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17 Tevet 17, 5777 , 15/01/17 Paris Conference starts The Paris Conference opened this morning with the words of French Foreign Minister Jean Marc Ayrault. Ayrault said in his address that "now is the time to push forward the two-state solution."



► ◄ Last Briefs