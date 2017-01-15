PM: Leaks are misleading the public

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke this morning of the investigation against him involving Yediot Acharonot publisher Noni Mozes.

"Due to the nature of the matter, I can't get into details. What I can say is that there is a systematic campaign of leaks meant to mislead the public and distort the true picture, as if crimes which didn't happen - did, and all this will become apparent in the future.

"Therefore, as I told you and you already know: there won't be anything because there isn't anything. I saw the left's parade on Saturday night. I say again to our friends in the opposition - don't be quick to celebrate. We will be here and will continue to lead the country for many more years."