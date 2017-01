23:52 Reported News Briefs Tevet 16, 5777 , 14/01/17 Tevet 16, 5777 , 14/01/17 Yesh Atid MK: We won't sit with Meretz Read more



Yesh Atid MK Meir Cohen says his party won't divide Jerusalem or sit with far-left Meretz party.