20:24 Reported News Briefs Tevet 16, 5777 , 14/01/17 Tevet 16, 5777 , 14/01/17 Gas canisters, Nazi slogans hurled at 4 London Jews Read more



Anti-Semites pelt Jews with gas canisters, say 'Heil Hitler' but lack of proof forces charges to be dropped. ► ◄ Last Briefs