18:07 Reported News Briefs Tevet 16, 5777 , 14/01/17 Tevet 16, 5777 , 14/01/17 Iraq takes university captured by ISIS Iraqi state television has announced on Saturday the Iraqi army's victory over ISIS forces in Mosul University. The university was previously captured by ISIS, and was being used to make chemical weapons.







