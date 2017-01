17:56 Reported News Briefs Tevet 16, 5777 , 14/01/17 Tevet 16, 5777 , 14/01/17 Too much snow cancels famous Ski World Cup race Saturdays Lauberhorn race in Wengen, Switzerland, was canceled after more than 40 cm (16 inches) of snow fell overnight.







► ◄ Last Briefs