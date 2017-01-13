PA to inaugurate embassy in Vatican

The Palestinian Authority (PA) will on Saturday inaugurate an embassy in the Vatican, the PA-based Ma’an news agency reported on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas and Pope Francis, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)