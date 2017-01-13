Report: Assad named as responsible for chemical attacks

International investigators have for the first time said that they suspect Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his brother are responsible for the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian conflict, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a document it has seen.

A joint investigation by the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) recently determined that several units of the Syrian army had used toxic weapons against three villages in northern Syria in 2014 and 2015, though it did not name any commanders or officials.

Now, however, a list has been produced of individuals whom the investigators have linked to a series of chlorine bomb attacks in 2014-15.

