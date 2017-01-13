Algeria claims it uncovered Israeli spy network

Algeria claims to have uncovered an international spy network operating for Israel, Arab media outlets reported on Friday.

The reports, according to the website of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, said the network was made up of 10 members and was based in southern Algeria. The members allegedly included operatives from Libya, Mali, Ethiopia, Liberia, Nigeria and Kenya.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)