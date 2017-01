Syria on Friday called for Israel to be “punished” for an alleged missile attack on a major military airport west of Damascus, reports The Associated Press.

Several major explosions hit the Mazzeh military airport, located near the Syrian capital Damascus overnight Thursday.

