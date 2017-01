A 18-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle in Tel Aviv on Friday afternoon.

Magen David Adom paramedics transferred him to the Ichilov Hospital where he was listed in serious condition with a head injury.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)