MKs Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuli (Zionist Union) on Friday launched the primary headquarters of Peretz as Labor party leader and affixed a mezuzah.

"When we return to power we will bring us love of man and society, promote equality and social justice, we will strive to strengthen peace and security," said Peretz.

