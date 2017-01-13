Odeh: Netanyahu is hiding his corruption with destruction and incitement

Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh on Friday took part in a demonstration to protest the demolitions of illegal homes in Qalansawe.

"Thousands came out today to participate in the demonstration in Qalansawe, entire families, women, men and children in unprecedented numbers, a clear call against the crime and cruelty of demolishing homes of families that were built on private land," said Odeh.

"The Arab public already knows that the Prime Minister has decided to mark it as enemy number one, and now is trying to hide his corruption with destruction and incitement," he charged.

