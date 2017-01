14:03 Reported News Briefs Tevet 15, 5777 , 13/01/17 Tevet 15, 5777 , 13/01/17 Huffington Post refuses to remove anti-Semitic blog Read more



Huffington Post Arabi, Arabic version of left-wing media outlet, retains overtly anti-Semitic blog decrying Jews as 'murderers of Mohammed'.