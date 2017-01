Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) teamed up on Thursday to introduce a law that would block taxpayer dollars from going toward the UN, in response to the anti-Israel Resolution 2334 passed by the Security Council last month.

Speaking on MSNBC and quoted by The Washington Examiner, Graham and Cruz said the resolution passed last month, which the United States abstained from, was a step too far in attacking Israel and must be undone.