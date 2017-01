Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak on Thursday addressed the Netanyahu-Mozes affair and said that Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Noni Mozes must step down.

"Noni Mozes must stop serving as managing editor of Yedioth Ahronoth and the sooner the better," Barak wrote on Facebook. "With every day that passes without the tapes being played to the public, the heavy cloud over the head of the Attorney General continues to thicken."