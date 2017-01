04:16 Reported News Briefs Tevet 15, 5777 , 13/01/17 Tevet 15, 5777 , 13/01/17 Leftist singer lashes out at Netanyahu: Be a man and resign Leftist singer-songwriter Aviv Geffen on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during a concert at the Tel Aviv Port. "We raised a tyrant named Bibi Netanyahu, who does whatever he wants," said Geffen to the sound of applause. "I feel for both the right and the left. We deserve a real leader and a person who isn’t paranoid and nervous." Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs