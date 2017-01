01:59 Reported News Briefs Tevet 15, 5777 , 13/01/17 Tevet 15, 5777 , 13/01/17 Ivanka Trump to take a leave of absence from business Read more



Ivanka Trump will take a leave of absence from the Trump Organization and her branding business to settle her family into Washington, D.C. ► ◄ Last Briefs