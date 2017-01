An Israeli embassy official who was caught on camera talking about "taking down" British MPs who are critical of the State of Israel has resigned from the Israeli Ministry for Strategic Affairs, the Middle East Eye news site reported.

Shai Masot, who serves as a senior political officer at the Israeli embassy in London, was recorded by an undercover reporter from the Al Jazeera network as he was speaking about a number of British MPs, including British Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan.