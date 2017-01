Major General Yoav Mordechai, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), on Thursday told the Palestinian Authority-based Ma’an news agency that Hamas is responsible for the electricity crisis in Gaza.

His comments came as thousands of Gazans demonstrated in the enclave against the power outages in the region in recent days. The protest was the latest in a series of demonstrations, as Gaza residents have in recent weeks been suffering from repeated power shortages.