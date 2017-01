23:42 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Soccer: Hapoel Tel Aviv loses to Kiryat Shmona The Hapoel Tel Aviv soccer team was defeated on Thursday evening by Kiryat Shmona, 2-1. The game was the last one for Guy Luzon as head coach, after he stepped down earlier this week.



