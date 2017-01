19:02 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Lapid on top, Netanyahu trailing Read more



Latest poll shows Yesh Atid retaining 4-seat lead over Likud, as Jewish Home passes Joint List to be 3rd largest party. ► ◄ Last Briefs