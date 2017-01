18:01 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 '1,000 migrant births a year put Tel Aviv in danger' Read more



Tel Aviv City Councilman tells Arutz Sheva state must make decision about Sabbath violations, Jews becoming minority in south Tel Aviv. ► ◄ Last Briefs