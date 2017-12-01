First new western airliner lands in Iran

Iran Air's brand new A321 jet landed at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport on Thursday on a flight from Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France. It is the first of 100 Airbus planes that Iran is expected to receive after its historic nuclear deal with world powers ended some sanctions.

The airline has agreed to buy 80 planes from American manufacturer Boeing. Associated Press reports most Iranian planes were purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. 88 of Iran's 250 commercial planes have been grounded due to lack of spare parts.