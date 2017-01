The Supreme Court has rejected the prosecution appeal of a four-year sentence handed down by the Be'er Sheva' District Court to Murad Al-Amur of Gaza on a conviction for smuggling arms from Egypt to Gaza and running guns between Gaza neighborhoods, according to Kol Yisrael government radio.

The state had sought eight years. Judge Zvi Silbertal said the crime was not on a high threshold and the randomness of enforcement harmed the sense of justice.