The cabinet is scheduled to vote, Sunday, on a five-year Interior Ministry plan for Bedouin communities, according to nrg. The plan would be carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Authority for Development of Bedouin settlement in the Negev and the Ministry of Finance.

According to the program, the local authority is a focal point and is important for improving the quality of life of the Bedouin population in the Negev.