Sheftel: Investigate Kfir Brigade commander

Attorney Yoram Sheftel has asked military prosecutors to open an investigation against the commander of the Kfir anti-terror brigade, who has been heard in tapes trying to convince the father of soldier Elor Azariya to replace Azariya's defense team and not appeal Azariya's manslaughter conviction for shooting a wounded terrorist. Alleging obstruction of justice, Sheftel wrote, "This is the most serious disruption of legal proceedings imaginable."

In his letter, Sheftel also attacked the Israel Defense Forces spokesman, who denied initially that these things had been said in the conversation.