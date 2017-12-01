British Member of Parliament Ian Austin criticizes European boycotts.
During a recent visit to Samaria, he also called the recent anti-Israel resolution in the United Nations Security Council, an "alarming decision that does not promote peace."
|
12:49
Reported
News BriefsTevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17
Labour MP visiting Samaria opposes boycotts
British Member of Parliament Ian Austin criticizes European boycotts.
During a recent visit to Samaria, he also called the recent anti-Israel resolution in the United Nations Security Council, an "alarming decision that does not promote peace."
Last Briefs