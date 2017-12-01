IsraelNationalNews.com
12:49
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/18

Labour MP visiting Samaria opposes boycotts

British Member of Parliament Ian Austin criticizes European boycotts.

During a recent visit to Samaria, he also called the recent anti-Israel resolution in the United Nations Security Council, an "alarming decision that does not promote peace."



