Sierra Leone thanks Israel for aid in Ebola fight

President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone thanked Israel on Thursday for providing assistance to his country in fighting the Ebola outbreak. Calling the outbreak "one of the most difficult moments in our history" during a meeting with President Reuven Rivlin, Koroma explained, "It was a moment others chose to turn their backs and isolate us, but Israel provided us with support, with financial, technical support, and we had people that volunteered to go out and assist us."

The visiting leader continued, "That we have put the Ebola behind us is because of the support of this nation. Support that will always be remembered by Sierra Leoneans.”