News Briefs

  Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17

Raoul Wallenberg memorial YouTube channel next week

The embassy of Sweden in Israel will launch a special channel on YouTube next week in memory of the Swedish ambassador to Hungary Raoul Wallenberg, who saved tens of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust.

