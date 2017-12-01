12:27 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Raoul Wallenberg memorial YouTube channel next week The embassy of Sweden in Israel will launch a special channel on YouTube next week in memory of the Swedish ambassador to Hungary Raoul Wallenberg, who saved tens of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust. Read more



