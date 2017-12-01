The private sector has become punching bag of lawmakers

Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked has compared Knesset members who promote populist bills that seek to interfere in the economic life in Israel and distribute the wealth in a new way on a weekly basis to the famous story of Robin Hood.

In a Thursday-morning speech at the annual meeting of the Manufacturers Association, Shaked said, "Israel's private sector has become the punching bag of the legislature in recent years. A lot of the increase in legislation drains down to detrimental bills which harm the economic sphere of Israeli economy and industry."