Jamaican PM to meet Netanyahu

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is scheduled to host Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness on Thursday afternoon. Holness's office said on Tuesday that the two are expected to discuss areas of potential cooperation on growth and economic development between both countries, such as security, agriculture, water resource management, and Diaspora bonds.

Holness is being accompanied on the working visit by representatives from the National Water Commission, the National Water Resources Authority, the National Security Council as well as the Economic Growth Council and Ambassador Nigel Clarke. They will also meet other key Israeli officials and members of the private sector.