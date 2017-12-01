Petition to save Vilna Jewish cemetery

A petition is being circulated on the change.org website to ask that a proposed national convention center not be built on the remains of the Jewish cemetery in the Shnípishok/Šnipiškės district of the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius (Vilna). The website says, "The developers and the politicians have boasted that many millions in European Union 'structural funds' would be put toward the project (and European Commission leaders have thus far failed to take a clear moral stand on that)."

Many of the great Jewish scholars of a city once known as the “Jerusalem of Lithuania” are buried in the 500-year-old graveyard. During the Soviet period, gravestones were stolen and a sports arena was built in the middle of the cemetery,

