10:08 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Iran ordered to compensate J'm attack victim's family A United States court has ordered Iran and Syria to pay 178 million dollars to the family of Chaya Zissel Braun, who was three months old when a Hamas terrorist ran into her carriage and killed her at a Jerusalem light-rail station in 2014. Read more



