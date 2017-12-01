Eitan Cabel talked to police on Moses-Netanyahu affair

Member of Knesset Eitan Cabel (Zionist Union), sponsor of the Yisrael Hayom Law, gave the police testimony this week regarding Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's talks with Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Noni Moses, according to Israel Defense Forces Radio. Cabel was asked to tell investigators on the contacts to promote the law, which apparently came up in the Netanyahu-Moses talks. Cabel said, in an interview, "I was summoned by the police to give testimony. The testimony was brief." He added, "I had no idea about the dialogue between the two."

The Yisrael Hayom Law was introduced in 2014 in an effort to ban the free-of-charge newspaper, which is owned by Netanyahu ally Sheldon Adelson. The prime minister and Moses reportedly talked about reducing Yisrael Hayom's circulation if Yedioth Ahronoth backs off on its criticism of Netanyahu.