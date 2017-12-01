Ivanka Trump to leave Trump Organization, her company

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump announced on Facebook, Wednesday, "I will take a formal leave of absence from The Trump Organization and my eponymous apparel and accessories brand. I will no longer be involved with the management or operations of either company."

Trump said her brothers will oversee the Trump Organization while brands manager Abigail Klem will be president of the fashion and accessories brand as Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner move to Washington, DC and she gets her children settled in their new home and schools.