Light rain this weekend

It will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer on Thursday with strong easterly winds in the north. There's a chance of light rain starting in the north, Friday morning, spreading to the center of the country before ending in the afternoon. Shabbat will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a chance of light rain in most regions. Strong easterly winds will prevail in the north and the central mountains. Variable cloudiness and a chance of light morning rain are expected on Sunday, with a drop in temperature, mainly in the south.
Thursday highs:
Jerusalem: 14Celsius/57Fahrenheit;
Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 18C/64F; Golan Heights, Haifa: 16/60;
Tel Aviv: 17/62; Be'er Sheva': 19/66; Dead Sea, Eilat: 21/69