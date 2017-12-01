08:58 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Light rain this weekend It will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer on Thursday with strong easterly winds in the north. There's a chance of light rain starting in the north, Friday morning, spreading to the center of the country before ending in the afternoon. Shabbat will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a chance of light rain in most regions. Strong easterly winds will prevail in the north and the central mountains. Variable cloudiness and a chance of light morning rain are expected on Sunday, with a drop in temperature, mainly in the south. Thursday highs:

Jerusalem: 14Celsius/57Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 18C/64F; Golan Heights, Haifa: 16/60;

Tel Aviv: 17/62; Be'er Sheva': 19/66; Dead Sea, Eilat: 21/69



► ◄ Last Briefs