Spokesman Abu Obeida of Hamas' military says the organization's terror "tunnels are the best thing that the resistance forces have created and do not affect the flow of electricity to Gaza residents," according to Israel Defense Forces Radio.

He was responding to Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Yoav Mordechai, who said earlier this week that "it's time that the electricity in the Gaza tunnels also reaches the homes of the residents 24 hours a day."