French report: Alois Brunner died in 2001 in Syria

Alois Brunner, a senior aide to Adolf Eichmann who was responsible for the deaths of about 130 thousand Jews during the Holocaust, died in December 2001 at the age of 89 after being locked in a cellar for years in Damascus, according to a Wednesday report by French magazine Revue XXI.

Information on Brunner's last years reached the French magazine from the three former agents in the Syrian security services, who said Brunner spent his last years in "miserable conditions under a residential building in the Syrian capital". They said that since 1989 he was under house arrest, and years later moved to the basement "for security reasons".