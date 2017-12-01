Azariya lawyer: Kfir commander broke the law

Attorney Ilan Katz, who is representing soldier Elor Azariya, said, Thursday morning, that the commander of the Kfir anti-terror brigade was breaking the law if he told Azariya's father not to submit an appeal of Azariya's manslaughter conviction for killing a wounded terrorist.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio in response to a recording of a meeting between the commander and the father, Katz said, Your lawyers have strange interests. It's a violation of the law tantamount to libel. It is very cynical to think that way but I do not buy this theory that the call was made intentionally because it was realized belatedly that the army's behavior was not proper."