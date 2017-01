07:41 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Haredim block traffic in Beit Shemesh Dozens of haredi-religious Jews blocked traffic on Nahar Hayarden Street in Beit Shemesh, Wednesday evening, as part of ongoing demonstrations against buses that don't follow "mehadrin" guidelines for gender separation. Police dispersed the demonstrators in short order.



