07:37 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Emergency drill by Tel Aviv District police Tel Aviv District police will hold an emergency exercise, starting at 9 am. During the drill there will be brisk movements of police and emergency vehicles. Also taking part are firefighters, the Magen David Adom emergency service, the Homefront Command of the Israel Defense Forces and other entities. No roadblocks are planned.



