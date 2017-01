07:31 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Bus burns in Tzfat Authorities are investigating the burning of a bus Wednesday evening on Jabotinsky Street in Tzfat. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which completely destroyed the vehicle.



