Congressmen urge Trump: Move the embassy to Jerusalem swiftly

A group of more than 100 members of Congress wrote to President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, urging him to relocate the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem “as soon as you take office,” the Washington Free Beacon reports.

Moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was a campaign pledge of Trump’s. His campaign manager Kellyanne Conway indicated last month that moving the embassy to Jerusalem "is a very big priority” for Trump, while media reports in Israel at the time indicated the transition team for Trump is already looking into possible locations in Jerusalem for the embassy.