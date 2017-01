Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) on Wednesday reiterated Israel’s objection to the upcoming Paris peace conference, which is scheduled for Sunday.

The Paris conference is part of France’s initiative to relaunch the Israel-Palestinian Authority (PA) peace talks which have been stalled since 2014. Sunday’s conference will be attended by representatives of 70 countries, including Secretary of State John Kerry, but will not include Israeli or PA representatives.