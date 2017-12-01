00:45 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Seven vehicles catch fire in Petah Tikva Seven vehicles caught fire in Petah Tikva on Wednesday evening. Firefighters who were called to the scene put out the flames and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other vehicles. There were no injuries.



