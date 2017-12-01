Seven vehicles caught fire in Petah Tikva on Wednesday evening.
Firefighters who were called to the scene put out the flames and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other vehicles. There were no injuries.
News BriefsTevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17
Seven vehicles catch fire in Petah Tikva
