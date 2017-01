22:44 Reported News Briefs Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17 Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17 MK Oren: We do not rely on the US Read more



MK Michael Oren tells students at pre-IDF academy that Israel must rely on itself despite importance of alliance with US, says Obama abandoned Israel.