22:35 Reported News Briefs Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17 Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17 IDF commander advises Azariya's father not to appeal verdict Read more



Major-General Gai Hazut, Kfir brigade commander, advised Elor Azariya's father not to appeal verdict in return for reduced jail time. ► ◄ Last Briefs